Baqubah struggles with waste collection

Shafaq News- Baqubah

Waste management services in Baqubah, in Diyala province, are facing mounting challenges due to shortages of vehicles, fuel, and sanitation workers, limiting the city's ability to handle nearly 600 tons of waste generated each day.

Bassem al-Hadithi, head of the Environment Division at the Baqubah Municipality Directorate, told Shafaq News that the city has only 60 operational garbage compactors, despite an estimated need for 120.

"The available fleet covers only 50% of actual demand, which directly affects the efficiency of waste collection campaigns," al-Hadithi said, noting that municipal crews collect around 600 tons of waste daily.

According to al-Hadithi, the directorate requires approximately 120,000 liters of diesel fuel to operate its heavy machinery, including bulldozers, graders, dump trucks, and garbage compactors, but currently receives only 40,000 liters. The shortfall stems from reductions in fuel allocations to government departments introduced during the tenure of Iraq's previous prime minister, affecting the performance of municipal services.

Al-Hadithi said Baqubah, with an estimated population of 600,000, requires around 3,000 sanitation workers under service-sector standards that recommend 500 workers for every 100,000 residents. However, only about 300 workers are currently employed, leaving the municipality with a staffing deficit of roughly 90%. "The shortage places enormous pressure on daily service operations.”

The municipality is also facing limited funding for waste containers and garbage bags despite the city's size and the volume of waste produced, further complicating waste management efforts, al-Hadithi added.

He called for urgent government support and a review of budget allocations and resources, warning that continued shortages could worsen environmental and public service conditions in the city.

According to data previously published by Iraq's Environmental Statistics Department, only 69% of the population outside the Kurdistan Region had access to waste collection services in 2024, leaving nearly one-third of residents without regular collection coverage.

The department said Kirkuk and Dhi Qar provinces recorded the highest urban waste collection coverage rates at 100%, while Salah al-Din province reported the lowest level at 66.1%.

The data also showed that most temporary waste collection sites lack environmental approval. Iraq has 86 temporary, non-compliant waste transfer stations, with only three receiving environmental clearance.