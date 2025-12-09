Third of Iraqi population deprived of waste collection

Shafaq News – Baghdad

About one-third of the Iraqi population lacked access to waste collection and transportation services in 2024, Iraq’s Environmental Statistics Department said on Tuesday.

The data showed that 69% of Iraqis outside the Kurdistan Region received waste collection services last year. Among urban populations, coverage was highest in Kirkuk and Dhi Qar provinces at 100%, while Saladin recorded the lowest at 66.1%.

The department pointed out that most temporary waste collection sites operate without environmental approval, noting that only three out of 86 temporary transfer stations hold proper authorization.

Iraq has four waste sorting and recycling plants, with two more under construction. Of the operational facilities, one on the outskirts of Baghdad recycles less than one ton per day, while the plant in Dhi Qar remains inactive.

A 2024 report from the Ministry of Environment found that Iraq produces over 30,000 tons of solid waste daily, with per‑capita rates exceeding 1.4 kg. Much of this waste is dumped in unregulated landfills. Only a small fraction of hospitals and urban centers employ modern disposal systems, leaving most medical and municipal waste exposed to open dumping or uncontrolled burning.

