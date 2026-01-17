Iraq’s Baqubah Market: Where cafés serve memory before tea

Shafaq News– Diyala

In Old Baqubah Market, the historic commercial center of Diyala province, a small cluster of cafés continues to drift away from smoke, noise, and hurried games, offering a quieter refuge where memory breathes, conversation slows, and time loosens its grip.

Known locally as cafés for retirees and elders, these places are shaped not by what is served, but by what is preserved. A small glass of tea arrives as a familiar gesture, opening space for reflection, exchange, and stories carried across decades.

Their simplicity has remained untouched. Wooden chairs bear the softness of use, voices settle into calm rhythms, and silence is allowed its place. Words are chosen carefully, guided by experience rather than urgency, and by an unspoken respect for listening.

On Saturdays, the cafés widen their circle. Educators, writers, and artists gather from across Diyala, sometimes joined by poets and cultural figures from other Iraqi cities. “Books, poetry, and stories circulate here,” Mahmoud Abu Hadeer, a regular visitor, told Shafaq News. “Public issues are discussed, and memories of politics, art, and daily life are shared quietly, without display.”

The cafés, he added, offer a rare calm in a city whose pace has steadily accelerated. “People come to find an atmosphere that resembles their own lives and to speak with those who understand their journeys.”

For him, the cafés also reflect the meaning of retirement itself. After long years of work and struggle, he noted, people seek spaces that protect dignity and allow this stage of life to unfold with balance and self-respect.

That sense of belonging resonates with Abbas Sabri, a retired school principal, who sees these corners as one of the few settings genuinely attuned to older generations. Modern cafés, he shared, rarely match their pace or spirit.

“These gatherings suit us,” Sabri said. “Each week, an artistic or literary figure is hosted. Today, we discussed Iraqi drama, its challenges, and what it still needs.”

As Old Baqubah Market continues to change around them, these cafés remain quietly steady—not resisting time, but conversing with it—places where experience is honored, dialogue unfolds without haste, and memory continues to speak in its own unhurried voice.