Babil unearths 2,000-year-old hymn on morality and women

Shafaq News – Babil

A research team in Babil has discovered parts of an ancient hymn carved into clay tablets in the ruins of the city of Sippar, about 65 kilometers north of the province.

The religious poem, dedicated to the god Marduk, protector of Babylon, dates back more than 2,100 years to the ancient Babylonian civilization and offers poetic descriptions of life in the city, including its flowing rivers, jewel-adorned gates, and pure priests.

Researchers from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich (Germany) used artificial intelligence to reconstruct 30 scattered tablet fragments, a process that would have taken decades using traditional methods.

The original hymn is composed of approximately 250 lines, of which scholars have so far deciphered and translated about one-third of the cuneiform text.

Professor Enrique Jimenez, who led the team, described the text as possessing exceptional literary quality and precise structure.

The hymn begins with praise for Marduk, calling him the “architect of the universe,” and continues with praise for Babylon, portraying it as a paradise rich in blessings, comparing it to the sea, a fruit garden, and waves in abundance.

It includes a vivid depiction of the Euphrates River and the fertile plains around it, where livestock graze.

The text also reveals moral values in Babylonian society, highlighting respect for strangers and protection of the weak.

The hymn praises priests who do not humiliate foreigners, who free captives, and care for orphans. It also mentions female priests acting as midwives, a role not previously recorded in other historical sources.

It is believed to have held a special status in Babylonian culture and remained part of the school curriculum for nearly a thousand years, from the 15th century BCE (Before Common Era) to the 1st century BCE.

The ruins of Babylon, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are located about 85 kilometers south of Baghdad.

Among the lines in the hymn is a poetic passage describing the Euphrates River:

"The Euphrates is her river, the work of the wise god Nudimmud, It waters the banks, irrigates the plains, Pours its waters into the lake and the sea, Its fields bloom with herbs and barley, Spring grass and grain shine in its meadows, Mounds of beer grains pile in its center, Cattle and sheep rest on green pastures, Abundance and wealth—what is rightful for the people? Multiply, are available, and pour forth in plenty."

The hymn is estimated to have been written between 1500 and 1300 BCE, making it one of the oldest long literary works in Babylon’s history.

Although it is more recent than the Epic of Gilgamesh, the hymn was studied and copied alongside it for centuries. Researchers believe it was composed by a single author, though their identity remains unknown.