Shafaq News- Babil

Iraqi security forces arrested a social media administrator in Babil province accused of running fake pages that targeted public figures with defamatory and insulting content, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The arrest followed several complaints in Kutha district over pages targeting provincial officials and social figures, as well as businessmen and wealthy individuals.

The suspect had moved between several locations before security monitoring tracked him down and arrested him. He was referred to the relevant investigative authorities for further legal proceedings.