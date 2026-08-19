Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq’s Integrity Commission arrested the director of Al-Talia Municipality in Babil province, central Iraq, and two other municipal officials over suspected corruption and other irregularities on Wednesday, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The other detainees headed the municipality’s property and legal departments. The arrests were linked to corruption cases and alleged manipulation, the source added.

Last month, the Federal Integrity Commission arrested an engineer in Babil who worked for an electricity department within the General Company for Middle Euphrates Electricity Distribution.

Iraq launched a Daw Crackdown anti-corruption campaign on June 28, with coordinated raids leading to 67 arrests in the first 24 hours. The crackdown has since targeted lawmakers, senior officials, municipal employees, and business figures across several provinces, with investigations covering corruption, forgery, misuse of public funds, and government contracts in sectors including oil, defense, transport, electricity, health, and customs.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi