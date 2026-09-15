Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar’s Health Directorate on Tuesday denied social-media reports claiming that its teams had uncovered a pig-breeding facility selling pork in the province.

In a statement, the directorate said the claims circulating online were “completely false and baseless,” adding that the posts did not correspond to any incident or action carried out by its teams.

It warned that spreading misleading information could confuse the public and undermine the work of health institutions.

The directorate urged media outlets and residents to verify information through official sources and avoid circulating claims published by unofficial pages.

The denial comes days after a separate case in Najaf involving a butcher accused of hunting wild boars in the Al-Hurriya marsh in Kufa and selling their meat as minced meat. The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced the man to 10 years in prison on Monday.

Read more: Iraqi law has no explicit ban on pork sales