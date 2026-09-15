Shafaq News- Washington

Republican US Representative Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, accusing him of abusing his office over the Iran war and other US military operations.

The Kentucky lawmaker accused Hegseth of carrying out military operations against Iran without congressional authorization in violation of the 1973 War Powers Resolution. The first three articles focus on the Iran conflict, including allegations that Hegseth continued hostilities beyond the time limits set under the law.

Breaking News: Congressman Thomas Massie is reading Articles of Impeachment against @SecWar Pete Hegseth on the House floor now.Watch here: https://t.co/J2JdHz7Bpo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 15, 2026

The remaining articles include allegations concerning civilian protection during military operations, US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, Hegseth’s actions against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, the US operation in Venezuela and military action in Yemen.

Massie accused Hegseth of retaliating against Kelly after the senator joined other lawmakers in reminding military personnel that they could refuse illegal orders.

The Pentagon defended Hegseth. Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said the department remained united behind the defense secretary and his leadership.

Republicans control the House, but Massie introduced the measure as a privileged resolution, requiring the chamber to take it up within two legislative days. Republican leaders could move to table the measure and prevent a final impeachment vote.

House Democrats launched a separate effort in April to impeach Hegseth, introducing six articles that included an accusation that he had waged an unauthorized war against Iran.

On July 30, the Senate voted 49-50 against advancing a war-powers resolution that sought to require an end to unauthorized US hostilities against Iran. An earlier Democratic-led effort was blocked 47-53 on March 24.