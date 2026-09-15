Israel kills Hamas and PIJ commanders in Gaza

Israel kills Hamas and PIJ commanders in Gaza
2026-09-15T19:57:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes targeted senior figures “involved in rocket operations, weapons supply and combat training” in Khan Younis and Gaza City, according to the Israeli military on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military said a strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, over the weekend killed Mohsen Farid Saeed Abu Hadaf, whom it identified as “the commander of a PIJ rocket cell” and accused of taking part in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on the Kissufim area.

The army also reported the killing of Ahmad Batash, identified as commander of Hamas’ Jabaliya Battalion in the Northern Gaza Brigade. It accused Batash of overseeing the brigade’s weapons, facilitating supplies of military equipment, planning attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, and working to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

In separate strikes, Israeli forces killed two other Hamas commanders. Rafat Abu Zamar, a company commander in Hamas’ operations headquarters, was killed in Khan Younis. The military accused him of training fighters ahead of the October 7 attack and continuing to develop the group’s combat capabilities. Muhammad Khader Fahmi Aghour, accused by Israel of involvement in weapons production for Hamas, was killed in Gaza City.

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