Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolò Fontana discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Erbil-Baghdad ties and regional developments in Erbil on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the talks focused on expanding Italy’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various fields.

The two sides also discussed the domestic situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the latest regional developments and tensions.