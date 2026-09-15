President Barzani, Italian envoy discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolò Fontana discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Erbil-Baghdad ties and regional developments in Erbil on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the talks focused on expanding Italy’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various fields.
سهرۆكی ههرێمی كوردستان سوپاسى ئیتالیا دهكاتhttps://t.co/ADyKrwpuOg pic.twitter.com/aIBdes1Ypv— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 15, 2026
The two sides also discussed the domestic situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the latest regional developments and tensions.