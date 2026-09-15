Duhok bomb disposal unit defuses six explosives in Amedi

Duhok bomb disposal unit defuses six explosives in Amedi
2026-09-15T18:41:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Duhok

Mine clearance teams destroyed six planted explosives in Sargali village in Duhok’s Amedi district after receiving a report about explosives in the area, the Duhok Directorate of Mine Affairs said on Tuesday.

Riker Besfki, a spokesperson for the directorate, told Shafaq News that specialized teams defused six explosives planted at different locations in Sargali and removed them for disposal. The teams also found and removed a 37-mm mortar shell in Goharzi village.

Last month, Besfki told Shafaq News that mine-clearance teams are working to clear about 120,000 square meters of land in Duhok province.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat

Duhok bomb disposal unit defuses six explosives in Amedi
Duhok bomb disposal unit defuses six explosives in Amedi

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