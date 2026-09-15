Shafaq News- Berlin

Iraq and Siemens Energy signed a fourth-phase power cooperation framework in Berlin on Tuesday covering new generation and transmission projects, maintenance, financing and workforce training.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz oversaw the signing of the “Energy Cooperation Principles in Iraq – Phase IV” between Iraq’s Electricity Ministry and Siemens Energy AG.

Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib signed the framework, which provides for new power-generation projects, including combined-cycle and thermal plants designed to use fuels available in Iraq.

The plan also calls for selecting project sites that can make use of existing infrastructure, transmission networks and fuel pipelines.

In the transmission sector, the framework includes new substations across Iraq, upgrades to existing facilities, measures to ease bottlenecks in the national grid and improvements aimed at speeding the response to emergency outages.

It also provides for continued maintenance contracts at operating power plants to improve efficiency and available generation capacity, while the two sides will examine project-financing mechanisms and expand training programs for Electricity Ministry personnel.

The agreement was signed during Al-Zaidi’s official visit to Berlin, where he held talks with Merz on economic cooperation and regional developments.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the German chancellor, Al-Zaidi described Germany as a reliable partner and said Iraq wanted a reciprocal economic relationship built around Iraqi resources and labor and German technology, expertise and equipment. “Iraq has many resources and a large workforce, and we need technology, expertise and equipment that we will purchase from Germany,” he said.

Al-Zaidi also said Iraq plans to diversify its crude-export routes, including by sending oil to Europe through Syria and Turkiye.

The prime minister said Baghdad and Berlin shared an interest in de-escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, arguing that disruption to oil exports had affected Iraq and global markets.

He said the two governments also discussed closer political coordination on regional issues, adding that Iraq remained committed to a balanced foreign policy and avoiding confrontational approaches.

On foreign detainees accused of ISIS membership, Al-Zaidi said their cases fell under judicial authority and were not subject to government intervention. He urged countries that supported Iraq during the war against ISIS to expand economic partnerships and contribute to reconstruction.

Al-Zaidi also said Iraqi security forces were “capable of protecting the country” and reiterated that weapons must remain under state control. “Decisions on war and peace belong exclusively to the state,” he said, adding that the Kurdistan Region is “an integral part of Iraq.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Zaidi met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks on bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and increasing the participation of German companies in Iraqi development projects.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Berlin after concluding an official visit to France, where he met President Emmanuel Macron and oversaw the signing of six memoranda, declarations of intent and cooperation instruments covering defense, artificial intelligence, youth, research and innovation, development, energy and civil aviation.

Read more: Al-Zaidi’s Europe tour targets post-Coalition partnerships