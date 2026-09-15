Shafaq News- Thessaloniki

Munich’s Allianz Arena will host the 2028 Champions League final and Barcelona’s Camp Nou the 2029 edition, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

🏟️ Two iconic venues!🏆 Munich Football Arena and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host the #UCLfinal in 2028 and 2029 respectively.Which one would you like to go to the most? 👇 pic.twitter.com/V1EzYUMc9U — UEFA (@UEFA) September 15, 2026

Allianz Arena, also known as Munich Football Arena, previously hosted the final in 2012 and 2025.

FC Barcelona confirmed that the 2029 final would take place on June 2, bringing the competition’s title match back to Camp Nou after 30 years. The stadium hosted AC Milan’s 4-0 victory over Steaua Bucharest in the 1989 European Cup final and Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.