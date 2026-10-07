Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Wednesday said they had repelled an attempted Saudi advance toward their positions in eastern Al-Jawf province, claiming dozens of Saudi personnel were killed or wounded and a number of military vehicles destroyed.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted the advancing forces and their concentrations with ballistic missiles and drones, noting that they made no advance.

Earlier today, he said the Houthis had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh twice, first with several drones and later with a ballistic missile, claiming both attacks hit the airport and disrupted air traffic. Two other operations targeted Abha International Airport and the Khamis Mushait air base with ballistic missiles and drones, claiming air traffic at Abha was disrupted and the base sustained damage.

In Yemen, Saree said Ansarallah fired ballistic missiles at what he described as Saudi military supplies that had arrived at Badr camp near Aden International Airport, claiming a number of Saudi officers were killed or wounded.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm whether King Khalid International Airport or Abha International Airport had been hit.

Meanwhile, Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said the Houthis attacked Aden International Airport at dawn on Wednesday with two ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones while a civilian flight was approaching the airport to land and aircraft, passengers, and airport employees were present.

On Oct. 4, Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and supreme commander of the armed forces, announced the start of military operations to restore government authority across the country. He later named the campaign “Dawn of Yemen.”

Government forces have sought to recapture territory around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Mocha that the Houthis seized in September.

A UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted heavy fighting in Yemen but failed to produce a lasting settlement. The International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday that more than 200,000 people had been displaced since the latest round of fighting began.