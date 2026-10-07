Shafaq News- Aden

Yemen’s Houthis targeted Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones Wednesday, forcing authorities to divert an incoming passenger flight, before the group announced a series of additional missile and drone attacks targeting airports and military sites in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Transport Ministry said one of two ballistic missiles landed near Aden airport’s runway minutes before a Yemenia Airways flight from Cairo was due to arrive.

Authorities diverted the flight to Jeddah, evacuated the airport and moved two aircraft belonging to Yemenia Airways and Aden Airways to safer locations. Passengers and airport employees were inside the terminal awaiting a departing flight when the attack occurred.

The ministry condemned the targeting of the runway and passenger terminal, describing it as a serious escalation and a direct threat to civilians and aviation safety.

Aden security authorities later said no casualties had been reported and that security measures around the airport had been reinforced.

Houthis Claim Wider Saudi Strikes

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree later said the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with several drones, claiming the attack disrupted air traffic.

Saree also announced two operations against Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base using ballistic missiles and drones. He claimed the attacks disrupted flights at Abha and damaged the military base.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm those claims.

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh. Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said the missile’s launch platform was being tracked over Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي شمال مدينة الرياض أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 7, 2026

Saree later claimed another ballistic missile had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, again saying the strike disrupted air traffic.

He also said Houthi forces launched a large-scale missile and drone operation against the Al-Dagharir and Al-Mawsim military camps in Jizan and the Aakifah camp in Asir.

بفضل الله تعالى نفذت قواتنا المسلحة عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت معسكر الدغارير في جيزان ومعسكر عاكفة في عسير ومعسكر الموسم بجيزان التي تضم تحشيدات العدو السعودي وذلك بعدد كبير من الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة وكانت الإصابات دقيقة بفضل الله وخلفت عشرات القتلى والجرحى بينهم جنود وضباط سعوديون واحتراق عدد من مخازن الأسلحة. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 7, 2026

Saree claimed the strikes caused dozens of casualties among Saudi soldiers and officers and set several weapons depots on fire.

In another statement, Saree said Houthi forces had launched ballistic missiles at what he described as Saudi military supplies that had arrived at Badr Camp near Aden International Airport.

استهدفت قواتنا المسلحة بصواريخ بالستية إمدادات عسكرية سعودية وصلت إلى معسكر بدر جوار مطار عدن الدولي ونتج عن الاستهدف مصرع وإصابة عدد من الضباط السعوديين. نحذر العدو من استخدام مطار عدن المدني لأي أغراض عسكرية. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 7, 2026

He claimed Saudi officers were killed and wounded in the attack, warning Saudi forces against using Aden’s civilian airport for military purposes.