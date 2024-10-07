Yemen declares October 7 a public holiday to commemorate 'Al-Aqsa Flood' Operation

Shafaq News/ The Higher Committee for Celebrations in Yemen announced that Monday, October 7, will be a public holiday in the country to commemorate the events of "Al-Aqsa Flood" Operation.

The committee confirmed that extensive celebrations and marches will take place in the capital, Sanaa, and other regions, continuing until October 14, the 61st anniversary of the October 14 Revolution. It also mentioned a "wide tweeting campaign" on X this evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the operation.

On Sunday, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarallah group (Houthis), delivered his weekly speech addressing regional developments and commemorating October 7. He described this day as "a shocking event that cannot be erased from Israeli memory," emphasizing that the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation inflicted severe damage on "Israeli arrogance" and halted the normalization process.

Al-Houthi called for a mass turnout of two million people in response to a call from Hamas, indicating that their operation revealed the true support for the Palestinian cause. He also highlighted the accomplishments of Yemeni armed forces, which “successfully shot down 11 American MQ-9 drones and targeted 193 vessels belonging to the Israeli enemy as well as its American and British allies.”

“Our forces have launched over 1,000 rockets and drones over the past year, utilizing boats in maritime operations, while Yemen has faced 774 aerial attacks resulting in the deaths of 82 people and injuries to 340 others,” he added.

Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas "Al-Aqsa Flood" Operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. According to Israeli reports, about 250 hostages were taken by Hamas. Since then, at least 41,870 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,765 children, and more than 97,166 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker. Meanwhile, the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association reported that about 10,000 Palestinians are currently in Israeli jails. Additionally, Defense for Children Palestine highlighted that each year, 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12, are detained and prosecuted in Israeli military courts, with stone-throwing being the most common charge.

The Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, the Houthi group Ansarallah, and others, pledged to persist in defending Gaza against Israeli aggression.