Yahya Al-Sinwar succeeds Haniyeh as Hamas leader amid global tensions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced that Yahya Al-Sinwar has been selected as the new head of its political bureau, succeeding the “martyred” leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Tensions surged after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas leader, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Since October 7, Yahya Al-Sinwar has been a major focus in global headlines, with Tel Aviv accusing him of orchestrating the attack that killed 1,200 people.

Media reports affirmed that 61-year-old Sinwar, who spent 23 years in Israeli prisons before assuming security roles within Hamas, has risen to become a top leader, now considered a "living dead man" by Israel.