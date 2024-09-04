US Justice Department unseals charges against senior Hamas leaders, including Sinwar, for October 7 Attack

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Justice announced the unsealing of "terrorism, murder conspiracy, and sanctions-evasion charges" against six senior leaders of Hamas, including Yahya Sinwar.

"These charges are related to their central roles in the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, known as the October 7 Hamas Massacres, which involved the murder and kidnapping of numerous civilians, including American citizens."

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "The Justice Department has charged Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas leaders for financing, directing, and overseeing a decades-long campaign to murder American citizens and endanger US national security." He added that the charges are part of a broader effort to target all aspects of Hamas's operations and to hold accountable those responsible for the violence.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco detailed the October 7 attacks, saying, "Hamas terrorists, led by these defendants, committed a horrific massacre, killing nearly 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans, and kidnapping hundreds more. We will continue to investigate and prosecute every act of terrorism."

FBI Director Christopher Wray stated, "The FBI is dedicated to identifying and charging those responsible for these heinous crimes. Hamas, with its long history of violence, poses a significant threat to global security, and countering terrorism remains our top priority."

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the National Security Division highlighted the Department's commitment to protecting Americans from terrorist threats, adding, "The atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel on October 7 are intolerable. We will persist in our efforts to hold Hamas accountable for their campaign of terror."

US Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York condemned Hamas's actions, noting, "The October 7 massacres are the latest example of Hamas's brutal attacks. We are determined to bring justice to all victims and to counteract terrorism at every level."

The complaint unsealed on Tuesday includes charges against the following senior Hamas leaders:

- Ismail Haniyeh: Former chairman of Hamas's Politburo from 2017 until his reported death in July 2024. Haniyeh previously led Hamas in the Gaza Strip and was based in Turkey and Qatar.

- Yahya Sinwar: Also known as Abu Ibrahim, Sinwar is the current leader of Hamas and a founder of the al-Qassam Brigades. He is based in the Gaza Strip.

- Mohammad Al-Masri: Known as Mohammed Deif, Al-Masri was the commander in chief of the al-Qassam Brigades until his reported death in July 2024. He was based in the Gaza Strip.

- Marwan Issa: Also known as Abu Baraa, Issa served as deputy commander of the al-Qassam Brigades until his reported death in March 2024. He was based in the Gaza Strip.

- Khaled Meshaal: Former chairman of Hamas's Politburo from 2004 to 2017 and currently heads Hamas's diaspora office. Meshaal is based in Qatar.

- Ali Baraka: Head of National Relations Abroad for Hamas since 2019, previously Hamas's representative in Lebanon. Baraka is based in Lebanon.

"On October 7, 2023, Hamas committed its most violent, large-scale terrorist attack to date — the October 7 Hamas Massacres. Hamas targeted civilian populations with a barrage of rockets before waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, infiltrated Israel, and launched attacks on civilians by land, sea, and air."

The complaint also outlines Hamas's methods of "funding terrorism, including soliciting cryptocurrency donations, and its close relationship with Iran and Hezbollah."

The Department said that Hamas's attacks, including the October 7 "massacres," have been partially supported by the Iranian Government and Hezbollah, contributing to their capability to execute such operations.

The defendants face multiple serious charges, including "conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison; conspiring to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison; conspiring to murder US nationals outside the United States, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison; conspiring to bomb a place of public use resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison; conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison; conspiring to finance terrorism, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."