Israel claims killing top Hamas Commander Mohammad al-Sinwar

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed, on Wednesday, the death of Mohammad al-Sinwar, a senior Hamas commander and brother of political leader Yahya al-Sinwar, calling it a “major blow” to Hamas’s leadership.

Speaking before the Knesset, Netanyahu said al-Sinwar was killed in a recent airstrike targeting a hospital in southern Gaza, describing the moment as “a dramatic turn towards the complete defeat of Hamas.”

Hamas has not commented.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israeli forces have eliminated several senior Hamas leaders over the past 20 months, including Yahya al-Sinwar, architect of the October 2023 attacks. Since then, over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 123,000 injured, according to Gaza health officials.

Israel now controls food distribution in Gaza through a US-backed system, part of efforts to consolidate operational control in the territory, he added.

The confirmation follows renewed Israeli offensives after a March truce collapse. Hamas has reportedly accepted a new US-mediated ceasefire proposal and is awaiting a final response.