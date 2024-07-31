Iraq condemns assassination of Hamas leader, calls for international action

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi government considered the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a serious violation of international laws and a threat to regional stability.

"The Iraqi government strongly condemns the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, following a treacherous attack on his residence," the government said in a statement.

Furthermore, Iraq expressed "strong solidarity with the Palestinian people and their leadership, urging the international community to act and halt the ongoing attacks and violations of sovereignty."

The government reaffirmed "its support for the Palestinian cause, including the right to self-determination and an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital."

Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran; the Palestinian militant group described the strike as a "severe escalation" that would not achieve its goals.

Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack. However, Iran accused it directly of conducting the operation.