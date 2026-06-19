White House: Iran deal rejects appeasement, endless wars

Shafaq News- Washington

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran reflects a departure from “failed policies of appeasement, cash payoffs, and endless wars,” the White House stated on Friday.

The agreement was “forged through American strength,” and is intended to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, the White House said, noting that the MoU provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international navigation.

US national interests remain the priority under the memorandum, which is intended to reduce the risk of further military escalation and support diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Earlier this month, the United States and Iran signed an agreement opening a 60-day negotiating period on Tehran's nuclear program. The deal fueled speculation about broader cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency after US envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Iran would allow inspectors access to nuclear sites and account for its enriched uranium stockpile. Iranian Foreign Ministry later denied reports that it had invited the agency to inspect facilities beyond those already under IAEA monitoring.

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