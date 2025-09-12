DOS: Iran must back nuclear pledge with action

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States is waiting for details after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi announced an agreement with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Cairo, a State Department spokesperson affirmed on Friday.

In remarks to Al Hadath, the spokesperson stressed that what matters are “steps, not words,” underscoring the need for an accord that would see Iran abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon and halt enrichment. He added that Washington will continue to hold Iran accountable until such measures are taken.

The agreement comes as European powers intensify pressure through the snapback mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal, which allows France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to reimpose UN sanctions without a Security Council veto. The E3 linked any suspension of these sanctions to Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA deal, considered vital for resuming inspections.

Broader negotiations with the United States, however, remain stalled over Tehran’s enrichment activities and its stockpile of more than 400 kilograms enriched to 60 percent, leaving diplomatic efforts at a delicate stage.

