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US State Secretary to visit the Middle East next week

US State Secretary to visit the Middle East next week
2026-06-19T22:03:49+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain next week as part of a Middle East tour, Axios reported on Friday.

No details were provided regarding the trip, and the State Department has not commented on the news.

Earlier today, Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and pointed to Washington's support for the Lebanese government to promote security and sovereignty.

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