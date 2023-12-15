Unprecedented snowfall blankets Moscow and surrounding cities amid Cyclone 'Vania'

Shafaq News / The Russian capital Moscow and other cities witnessed heavy snowfall, reaching nearly 49 centimeters on Friday due to Cyclone 'Vania' hitting Russia.

The Russian weather center, 'Fobos' reported that 'Vania' led to snow depths in Moscow reaching a maximum not seen in nearly 150 years, measuring up to 49 centimeters in some areas compared to the usual 15 centimeters recorded during this time of year.

The center further stated that 33% of the monthly snowfall average occurred on Friday in Moscow, indicating that the cyclone is expected to persist until the end of the day, gradually tapering off the snowfall.