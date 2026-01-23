Snowfall transforms Kurdistan Region as Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah turn white

Shafaq News– Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

A new wave of snowfall swept across the Kurdistan Region on Friday, covering cities and mountainous areas in white and marking another cold spell in an already harsh winter, according to Shafaq News correspondents.

In Erbil, snowfall began early in the morning, blanketing streets, buildings, and trees as temperatures dropped sharply. Scenes recorded across the city showed a steady accumulation, giving large parts of the capital a wintry appearance.

Earlier assessments by road maintenance authorities in Erbil showed snowfall reaching around 30 centimeters in mountainous areas such as Mount Safeen.

Similar conditions were reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah, where heavy snow hit the city center as well as outlying districts. Shafaq News correspondents said traffic slowed on several main and secondary roads, with some vehicles becoming stranded due to thick snow and difficult driving conditions, particularly in areas such as Qadir Karam.

Traffic and road authorities issued brief warnings, urging residents to limit movement to essential travel only, as many roads experienced reduced accessibility because of snow and ice. Snow-clearing teams were deployed to reopen routes and ease congestion, while heavy trucks were temporarily barred from certain roads considered unsafe.

Meteorologist Ali al-Jaber al-Ziyadi said to our agency that a low-pressure system affecting the country is expected to continue intermittently until Saturday evening, bringing snowfall to northern areas and heavy rain to other regions.