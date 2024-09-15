"Unprecedented event": Yemeni missile penetrates deep into Israel

Shafaq News/ Sirens echoed across Tel Aviv and central Israel early Sunday, prompting residents to seek shelter after a missile launched from Yemen struck an open area approximately 6 kilometers from Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

Israeli media described the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, which landed east of Tel Aviv, as a "dramatic and unprecedented event," according to the Maariv newspaper, which also reported that five people were injured while attempting to seek shelter from the missiles.

"A surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the Israeli military said.

Additionally, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Yemeni missile fell about 6 kilometers from Ben Gurion Airport.

In turn, Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, "The explosions heard in recent minutes are the result of interception missiles."

"The results of the interception process are still under investigation; there is no change in Home Front Command instructions."

In this context, Channel 12 reported, “The air defenses failed to intercept the missile launched from Yemen.”

So far, no official statement has been issued from the Yemeni side.

It is noteworthy that the distance between Yemen and Israel exceeds 2,000 kilometers.

On July 20, 2024, "The Israeli enemy has launched a brutal aggression against Al-Hudaydah Governorate, targeting the power station that supplies electricity to the coastal city of Al-Hudaydah with several raids. It has also targeted Al-Hudaydah port and fuel tanks, all of which are civilian targets," the Yemeni Armed Forces stated.

In response, the Houthi movement (Ansarallah) vowed to retaliate, declaring its readiness for a prolonged war with Israel.

The Houthi movement has been launching frequent drone and missile attacks on international commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden since the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.