Unidentified men shot fire in Iran’s Khuzestan, killing five people
Category: World
Date: 2022-11-16T18:33:15+0000
Shafaq News/ Five people were killed, and fifteen others were injured in an attack in Khuzestan Province, southwest Iran.
The Iranian ISNA News Agency reported that unidentified persons, riding motorcycles, shot at the security guards in a Bazar in Izeh of Khuzestan, which resulted in the death of five people, and the injury of 15 others; some are in critical health condition.
No further details were disclosed, but ISNA said that the Hawza in the city was set on fire at the same time without knowing the reasons.