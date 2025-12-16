Hamas limits international role in Gaza as Israeli “breaches” top 800

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas has rejected any foreign security presence inside the Gaza Strip, stressing that any international role would be limited to monitoring the ceasefire along the borders.

Hussam Badran, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, told Russia’s Sputnik news agency on Tuesday that all Palestinian factions are aligned on the issue. “Gaza will be managed internally,” he said, explaining that a committee of experts would support efforts to maintain stability and public order.

Badran also pointed to Hamas’ preference for involving countries viewed as friendly to the Palestinian people, while ruling out participation by states that reportedly supported Israel during its latest war on Gaza. He acknowledged that, given the scale and complexity of the situation, “no country appears ready to take on a substantive role.”

Meanwhile, Hamas accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire. In a statement, Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas leader and member of the negotiating delegation, said Israeli forces have committed “more than 813 breaches” since the agreement took effect, averaging about 25 violations per day.

Hamad accused Israel of disregarding what he described as “clear evidence,” while openly signaling its intention to continue “assassinations, arrests, and military operations” in Gaza. He warned that the violations threaten the ceasefire and urged mediators and relevant parties to intervene to deter further breaches.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza recorded 393 fatalities, 1,074 injuries, and 634 evacuations. Overall, Palestinian health authorities report 70,667 deaths and 171,151 injuries since October 7, 2023.