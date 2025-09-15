Ukraine repels 187 Russian assaults as overnight drone strikes hit refinery

Shafaq News – Kyiv

Ukraine reported repelling nearly 200 Russian assaults overnight, while Moscow confirmed large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks on its energy infrastructure.

In a statement on Monday, the General Staff of Ukraine said 187 clashes took place across the front, with Russia launching missiles and airstrikes, dropping guided bombs, and firing thousands of artillery shells. Ukrainian air defenses reported confronting more than 6,000 drones in a single day.

This is a breaking story…