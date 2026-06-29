US to monitor the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, says official

Shafaq News- Washington

The US will help monitor compliance by the Lebanese and Israeli armies with the framework agreement signed between the two sides to end the war, the Washington Post reported, citing a US official.

The role includes deploying American personnel on the ground in both Lebanon and Israel to help ensure both sides adhere to the agreement.

US has maintained personnel in Lebanon since the 2024 agreement as part of a monitoring mission, the official noted, adding that those forces will now oversee both parties and document any violations of the framework. "We will monitor the implementation of the framework agreement with complete neutrality and objectivity," the official claimed, affirming that the US leadership will exert the necessary pressure on either side to ensure compliance with its commitments under the agreement.

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for the Lebanese army's deployment and the disarmament of armed groups, but Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and other political factions rejected the deal as a threat to Lebanese sovereignty. Israeli officials have insisted no withdrawal will take place before Hezbollah disarms, while leaked details of a reported secret security annex suggest Israeli forces would retain operational freedom in southern Lebanon without a fixed withdrawal timetable. The Lebanese army is expected to begin deploying to the first two pilot zones under US supervision as implementation of the agreement gets underway.