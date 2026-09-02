Shafaq News- Tehran

At least 12 people were killed and dozens more wounded in US strikes across southern Iran, according to Iranian officials and state-affiliated media, as authorities continued to update casualty figures on Wednesday.

The heaviest civilian toll was reported in Kuhestak, a coastal area in Sirik county in Hormozgan province, where a strike hit a wedding gathering. Fars News Agency, citing the Iranian Red Crescent, put the toll at five dead and said 68 people were injured, many of them children.

Evidence of the US crime of targeting a wedding ceremony in residential areas of Sirik. The Hormozgan Red Crescent reports that most of those injured were women and children. https://t.co/cHqxc4P3Sh — جمعیت هلال‌احمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) September 2, 2026

Authorities in southwestern Khuzestan province reported seven people killed and eight injured in US missile strikes on three locations around Ahvaz and Aghajari.

The two confirmed incidents bring the reported toll from the US strikes to at least 12 dead and 76 wounded.

Iranian media have also reported US attacks on several other locations, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Jask and areas around Chabahar and Konarak, without providing comprehensive casualty figures.