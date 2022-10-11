Report

US’s Sullivan: we stand with Iranians who demand “dignity”

Category: World

Date: 2022-10-11T07:09:07+0000
US’s Sullivan: we stand with Iranians who demand “dignity”

Shafaq News/ The White House National Security Advisor, Jack Sullivan, confirmed the US stands by the Iranian protestors.

“The world is watching what is happening in Iran. Over the weekend, innocent protestors, including a young girl, were shot dead. The President of Iran compared protestors to “flies.” Sullivan said on Twitter.

“These protestors are Iranian citizens, led by women and girls, demanding dignity and basic rights. We stand with them, and we will hold responsible those using violence in a vain effort to silence their voices.” He added.

