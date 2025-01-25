US reverses suspension of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US administration of President Donald Trump decided to overturn a previous order by the Joe Biden administration that had suspended the supply of heavy bomb to Israel.

According to American media outlets, the White House instructed the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) to lift the suspension on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

In May, the United States had suspended a shipment of heavy bombs intended for Israel due to concerns over their potential impact in Gaza during the ongoing conflict.

A study published in PLOS Global Public Health in October analyzed bomb crater data collected by several universities, including Harvard, showed that between October 7 and November 17, 2023, Israel dropped 2,000-pound bombs within the lethal range of 25% of all hospitals in Gaza.

The analysis also found bomb craters within the damage radius of over 83% of Gaza's hospital infrastructure.