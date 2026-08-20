Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has redirected 67 commercial vessels since Washington resumed its naval blockade of Iran on July 14, the command reported on Thursday.

CENTCOM added that its forces had disabled three vessels and boarded two others to verify compliance.

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey utility aircraft take off from the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship transits the Arabian Sea and continues to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 20, U.S. forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and… pic.twitter.com/UAOmcLWExf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 20, 2026

Earlier Thursday, US President Donald Trump launched a broader economic campaign against Iran, threatening further measures to isolate Tehran and penalties against countries providing financial or commercial support. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also told CNBC that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz and that substantial volumes of oil continue to pass through the waterway, while pledging tougher sanctions.

Shipping through Hormuz, however, remains below pre-war levels as most shipowners continue to avoid the strait. Six commodity vessels crossed on Aug. 18, down from nine a day earlier and below the 10-day average of 11, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing analytics firm Kpler.