US offers $15 mn reward for information on Iranian businessman linked to advanced military technology procurement

Shafaq News / The United States has offered a $15 million reward for information on Iranian businessman Hussein Hatifi Ardakani, who oversees an international network that assisted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in acquiring advanced technology for the development of military capabilities, including drones, according to the Rewards for Justice website affiliated with the US Department of State.

The US Department of Justice announced charges against Ardakani and Chinese national Gary Lam, employees of a Chinese company, for their involvement in crimes related to purchasing precision electronics manufactured in the United States for the development of advanced weapons and drones used by IRGC.

The US Treasury Department decided to monitor the foreign assets of Ardakani and other individuals involved in the procurement network used to support Iran's production of drones.

Born in the city of Ardakan in central Iran, Ardakani currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board for "Behrad Kavan Electronics" officially registered in Iran since July 13, 2016, with its headquarters in Tehran.

The company, as per official Iranian media reports, claims to be engaged in the supply, production, packaging, distribution, purchase, sale, and import/export of all permissible communication devices and commercial goods.

Additionally, Ardakani heads two other registered companies in Iran, namely "Basamad for Dynamic Electronic Frequencies Engineering" and "Negine Queer", in addition to serving on the board of "Tadbir Arya Engineering Company".

"Tadbir Arya Engineering" is the first company founded by Ardakani on June 26, 2012, according to the Iranian "Rasamio" website, which focuses on the activities of commercial companies.

There are no available images of Hussein Hatfie Ardakani, and the Iranian media has not covered any activities of his companies, suggesting that he may operate under a different name.