US imposes fresh wave of sanctions on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United States imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran as its conflict with Israel escalates, targeting individuals and entities linked to Tehran’s military programs and procurement networks.

The sanctions apply to more than 30 individuals, entities, and a vessel connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with a focus on disrupting channels that support ballistic missile and drone development and restricting access to dual-use technologies and advanced industrial equipment.

According to the Treasury Department, the designations include actors based in Iran, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates accused of facilitating illicit trade and financial activity on behalf of the IRGC.

“These actions are designed to sever critical supply lines sustaining Iran’s military capabilities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated.

Separately, the US ambassador to the UN accused Iran of escalating regional instability. “Iran has repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction, backed Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks, and challenged the authority of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” she told the Security Council, warning that further escalation would deepen Tehran’s isolation.

The developments come as nuclear talks resume in Geneva and the Israel-Iran war intensifies through sustained missile barrages and airstrikes.