US distances itself from Israeli airstrikes in Syria

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States did not support Israel’s recent airstrikes in Syria, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday, as Washington urged both sides to reduce tensions and pursue diplomatic channels.

Tammy Bruce, speaking at a regular press briefing, confirmed that the Trump administration conveyed its opposition to the Israeli strikes, which came amid growing regional instability.

On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes targeted sites in Damascus and positions held by Syrian government forces in the south. Israeli officials claimed the operations aimed to push Syrian troops away from Druze areas near the Israeli border — referring to a small but politically significant minority with populations in Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

“The United States is engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states,” Bruce stated.

She reiterated Washington’s condemnation of violence in Syria, adding that officials were working with all actors on the ground to promote calm and encourage dialogue. “We are calling on the Syrian government to lead the path forward,” she added.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts intensify following the Israeli strikes, which have drawn condemnation from regional and international actors.

Earlier, a senior US official told Axios that the Trump administration had privately urged Israel to halt its military operations against Syrian government targets and instead open direct communication channels with Damascus.

The official noted that the escalation risks derailing nascent discussions between Israel and Syria over a potential security arrangement.