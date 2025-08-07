US backs Lebanese Cabinet decision to disarm Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, the United States welcomed the Lebanese government’s decision to task the army with implementing a plan to place all weapons under state control by the end of the year.

In a press briefing attended by Shafaq News, US Deputy State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated the United States is "not satisfied with declarations and wants to see real implementation, especially while there remains an armed faction retaining its weapons outside the state’s authority."

He also stressed that Washington is closely monitoring developments in Lebanon, urging the Lebanese army to fully commit to the goverment's directive and act swiftly to carry it out.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Pigott pointed out that the United States wants to ensure the maximum amount of humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza without being manipulated or seized by Hamas, noting that a mechanism has successfully delivered over 110 million food rations without interference from armed groups.

He added that the US wants to see a "stable West Bank that takes Israel’s security into account," while focusing for now on stopping the fighting in Gaza.

Reported for Shafaq News from Washington – Mustafa Hashem.