US-Led Coalition begins evacuation of Qasrak Base in Syria’s Hasakah

Shafaq News- Hasakah

The US-led Coalition began evacuating the Qasrak military base in northeastern Syria on Saturday, amid reports of a broader American troop drawdown from the country.

The Qasrak base lies between the towns of Tal Tamr and Tal Baydar, south of the M4 international highway in Hasakah province.

Syria TV reported that a convoy of more than 20 empty trucks, accompanied by military vehicles, entered Syria earlier in the day through the Iraqi border and headed toward the base to facilitate the evacuation.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said nearly 100 trucks traveled from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to the base, where they loaded equipment and machinery before departing. Around 100 heavy vehicles later left the site in a convoy heading back toward the Kurdistan Region through the Al-Waleed border crossing.

The withdrawal began without an official statement from the US Central Command.

Washington is preparing to withdraw its roughly 1,000 troops from the country, with the process could unfold over the next two months.

American forces had also left the Al-Tanf base in eastern the country near the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border and the Al-Shaddadi military base, handing them over to the Defense Ministry as part of an “organized” transition carried out in coordination with Syrian authorities.

