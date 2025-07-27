US, China set to extend tariff truce ahead of Stockholm talks

Shafaq News – Beijing

The US and China are expected to extend their tariff truce for an additional three months, according to sources cited by the South China Morning Post on Sunday.

The anticipated agreement is likely to be finalized during a trade meeting in Stockholm tomorrow. Both sides are reportedly preparing to commit to refraining from imposing new tariffs or taking any measures that could escalate their ongoing trade dispute during the extension period.

Three informed sources told the newspaper that the Chinese delegation plans to press US negotiators specifically on fentanyl-related tariffs. Previous rounds of discussions in Geneva and London had primarily focused on de-escalating tensions.