Shafaq News- London

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed on Monday that the United Kingdom had sent air defense systems and a Voyager air-to-air refueling aircraft to Saudi Arabia to support its efforts to counter attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah).

Addressing Parliament, Burnham said the Voyager aircraft deployed to Saudi Arabia had completed 14 operational missions, adding that the support was needed to “protect civilians.”

On Sunday, the Houthis said they had carried out four operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against two Saudi airports and two Aramco facilities over the previous 24 hours. They said the operations were retaliation for 124 Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa, Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Al-Hudaydah, and Saada, claiming Saudi forces had carried out 2,058 airstrikes since the latest escalation began.