UK expresses readiness to counter any Iranian attack

Shafaq News- London

The United Kingdom said on Thursday it was prepared to respond to any Iranian attack, after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Britain against supporting recent US and Israeli military operations targeting Iran.

The British response came shortly after the IRGC accused the UK of participating in the recent strikes and warned London against continuing its support.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that US officials had advised their Israeli counterparts to remain on high alert. Israel's public broadcaster, Kan, reported that Israeli officials are considering strikes on targets in Iran that have not previously been hit should Israel join the conflict.

The broadcaster also said that Israel has raised the readiness level of its air force and air defense systems in anticipation of possible escalation with Iran.

Earlier, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and Jordan condemned “Iran's continued attacks” on their territories, saying the assaults threatened regional security, stability, and civilian infrastructure.