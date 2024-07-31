UK Ministers visit Qatar to address Gaza conflict after Hamas's Haniyeh assassination

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey held talks with Qatari officials in a move to de-escalate the tension in the Middle East.

According to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two British officials met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in the capital, Doha, to progress efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

"During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them". They discussed "the repercussions of the assassination of the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran."

The statement added, "They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Gaza, in addition to several topics of mutual interest."

In addition, the two ministers are expected to meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

On Thursday, Lammy and Healey will visit Lebanon.