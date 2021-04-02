Two bodies were found in Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News / The SDF Media Center reported, on Friday, that two bodies had been found in Al-Hol camp, northeastern Syria.

The Center said in a statement, SDF forces have found two bodies in Al-Hol camp based on the confessions of ISIS detainees who were recently arrested.

It’s noteworthy that the Internal Security Forces "Asayish" and the SDF arrested 125 ISIS members, including 20 officials in Al-Hol camp.

Asayish announced today in a press conference the end of the first phase of the security campaign that was launched days ago looking for ISIS cells in the Camp.