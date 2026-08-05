Turkiye drafts bill for PKK disarmament

Shafaq News- Istanbul

Turkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) submitted a draft law to parliament on Wednesday, outlining the legal framework for the Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) disarmament, dissolution, and the return of its members, Turkish media reported.

The proposed legislation would allow PKK members who were not involved in fatal attacks to return to Turkiye without facing prosecution, while suspending prison sentences for individuals convicted solely of membership in the group.

The legislation would also establish an executive committee comprising the Turkish vice president, several cabinet ministers, and the head of Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to oversee the process. A separate parliamentary committee will monitor the surrender and disarmament of PKK members in line with the legislation.

Founded in 1978 and led by Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK has waged an armed conflict against the Turkish state since 1984, leaving more than 40,000 people dead. Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union designate the group as a terrorist organization. Last year, Ocalan urged the PKK to convene a congress, lay down its arms, and formally disband, a move widely viewed as a potential turning point in efforts to end the decades-long conflict.

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