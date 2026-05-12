Trump weighs renewed military strikes against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is increasingly considering military options against Iran as frustration builds inside the White House over stalled negotiations and continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Citing US sources, the outlet pointed to sharp differences within the US administration over the next move. Some officials, including senior Pentagon figures, are pushing for a tougher approach that could involve military strikes intended to weaken Iran’s position and to pressure Tehran back into negotiations. Others continue to support giving diplomacy one final chance.

Some US officials have also questioned whether Islamabad has fully conveyed Trump’s frustration in its contacts with Tehran, arguing that Pakistan may have presented Washington with a more optimistic reading of Iran’s stance.

On Monday, Trump rejected Iran’s response to the US proposal aimed at ending the war, describing it as totally unacceptable. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry insisted that its proposal to the United States is “not exaggerated,” while accusing Washington of maintaining “unreasonable demands.”

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame