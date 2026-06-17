Trump warns of hitting Iran if the potential deal fails

Shafaq News- Paris

The memorandum of understanding with Iran that is to be signed on Friday is not final, the US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday, warning of a return to “dropping bombs” if he doesn't like the way it works out.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump dismissed reports that the preliminary deal with Tehran includes a $300 billion fund for Iran as false. “We’re not investing. We’re not putting up 10 cents.” Asked if he is asking Gulf countries to invest in Iran, Trump affirmed he is not.

Trump’s latest comments followed a US official statement on Monday saying the US has discussed the possibility of releasing frozen funds and sanctions relief, adding that “a big $300 billion fund to rebuild their country, and all of these things are going to be tied to performance.”

A third tanker carrying Iranian oil has sailed past the US navy’s blockade line in the Gulf of Oman, according to TankerTrackers.

On ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran has accused Israel of violating it 84 times since it reached the MOU with the US, threatning of a “harsh response” if attacks continue. The warning comes after Israeli forces killed four people in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Trump criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to be “more responsible” in Lebanon.