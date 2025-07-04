Trump disappointed after call with Putin as Russia rains drones on Kyiv

Shafaq News – Washington/Kyiv/Moscow

US President Donald Trump voiced frustration on Friday over the recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow continued its aerial assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

"I am very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin because I don't think he's there," he told reporters. "I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad."

On Thursday, Trump and Putin held a one-hour call during which the Russian leader affirmed that his country would not abandon its objectives in Ukraine, while expressing openness to continued negotiations with Kyiv.

Trump is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kyiv was pummelled in an all-night drone and missile attack. Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram that Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles in multiple waves targeting Ukrainian territory. “The main target of the strikes was the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!”

Authorities in Kyiv said at least 23 people were injured, with 14 hospitalized. Drone debris ignited fires across six of the city's ten districts, damaging railway infrastructure, buildings, cars, and a medical facility in the Holosiivskyi district, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Zelenskyy described the attack as “deliberately massive and cynical,” accusing Putin of showing “disregard” for the US and peace.

“For every such strike against people and human life, they must feel appropriate sanctions and other blows to their economy, their revenues, and their infrastructure,” he wrote on X. “Yet again, Russia is showing it has no intention of ending the war and terror.”