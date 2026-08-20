Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a new push to isolate Iran economically, threatening countries and companies that maintain financial or commercial ties with Tehran with “severe economic consequences.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of failing to seize an opportunity for a deal with Washington, declaring the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY.”

“This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” he wrote, portraying Iran as severely weakened after months of conflict, with its navy disappearing, its air force destroyed and its military factories reduced to rubble.

He also described Iran’s currency as worthless and “hanging by a thread,” warning that countries allowing their banks, companies, airports or government agencies to support Iran could face massive punitive measures.

Axios, citing US officials, previously reported that Washington was preparing new economic measures against Iran as it seeks to increase pressure on Tehran and bring it back to the negotiating table.

The two countries signed an interim memorandum on June 17 aimed at ending nearly six months of war and paving the way for a broader agreement. The 60-day negotiating period set by the United States expired on Monday without a permanent settlement, while Trump indicated that no talks with Iran were underway or scheduled.