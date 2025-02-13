Trump to Jordanian people: King Abdullah II is a tremendous man

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump sent a message to the Jordanian people following King Abdullah II’s visit to Washington.

In a video message posted by the White House, Trump praised the Jordanian people and lauded King Abdullah as a “tremendous leader.”

“To the great people of Jordan, you are a spectacular group. You are a very, very fantastic people with tremendous brilliance and energy. I want to just say that you have a king who is a tremendous man, he’s a leader, he’s got a wonderful heart,” Trump said. “You are lucky to have him.”

President Trump’s Message to the People of Jordan: “You are very, very fantastic people with tremendous brilliance and energy… you have a King who is a tremendous man… @KingAbdullahII is one of the true great leaders of the world.” 🇺🇸🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/eKjTU4sqTw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 12, 2025

Tens of thousands of Jordanians lined the streets from the airport to the royal palace in Amman upon the King’s return from Washington, expressing solidarity with his stance against displacing Palestinians from Gaza.

The crowds held portraits of King Abdullah with slogans such as “With you, Our Leader” and “Jordan stands firm under your leadership,” waving Jordanian flags and wearing the red-and-white Jordanian keffiyeh, while others wore the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh in a “display of unity.”

Banners reading “Jordan for Jordanians, Palestine for Palestinians” and “No to the displacement of our Palestinian brothers” were also raised, alongside a map of Jordan painted in national colors, with the words “We stand with the King” beneath it.